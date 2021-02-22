Aperio Group LLC Increases Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after acquiring an additional 386,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,908,000 after purchasing an additional 789,833 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,439,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,183,000 after buying an additional 726,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,902,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,450,000 after buying an additional 2,440,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $38.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average of $30.31. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $40.69.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

