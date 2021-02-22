Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Aperio Group LLC trimmed its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Kilroy Realty worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 567,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,508,000 after buying an additional 89,685 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 31,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,100.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 113,674 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on KRC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Scotiabank raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.58.

NYSE KRC opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $87.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

