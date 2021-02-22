Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544,944 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 615,839 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $9,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOK. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nokia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. Nokia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOK. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

