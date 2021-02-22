Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aperio Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $9,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $390.43 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $396.19 and its 200-day moving average is $375.54. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $221.27 and a twelve month high of $414.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total transaction of $1,107,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.27.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

