Aperio Group LLC Purchases 10,675 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,597 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.08% of Five9 worth $9,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the third quarter worth $96,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $404,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at $232,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Five9 by 11.6% in the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 10,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 23.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9 stock opened at $190.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day moving average of $149.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -359.37 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $194.04.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,298 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $3,519,839.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,200,736.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $13,999,208. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Five9 from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.69.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

