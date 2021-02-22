Aperio Group LLC Purchases 12,735 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of CarMax worth $9,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $882,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CarMax alerts:

KMX opened at $121.32 on Monday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.75.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 17,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total value of $1,898,981.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,711.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 20,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $2,567,252.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,756,011.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,922 shares of company stock worth $47,543,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Argus lifted their target price on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.88.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.