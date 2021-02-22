Aperio Group LLC Purchases 30,304 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,304 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Bunge worth $10,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Bunge by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 67,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $1,280,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,091,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,478,000 after purchasing an additional 127,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NYSE:BG opened at $76.38 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $79.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

About Bunge

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

