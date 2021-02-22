Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,199 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.10% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 81,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after buying an additional 25,862 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $28,182,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $19,410,000. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

NYSE BEPC opened at $49.19 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

