Aperio Group LLC Raises Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,527 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of Hologic worth $10,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,652,000 after buying an additional 54,978 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 474,007 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,507,000 after buying an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 442,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 59,917 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hologic from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.56.

HOLX stock opened at $75.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

