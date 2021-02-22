Aperio Group LLC Sells 11,197 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,197 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of The AES worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AES. LNZ Capital LP bought a new stake in The AES during the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The AES by 51.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,332,000 after purchasing an additional 911,393 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at $11,871,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The AES in the third quarter valued at $9,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in The AES by 236.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 680,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,332,000 after purchasing an additional 478,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $28.31 on Monday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.1505 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from The AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.12%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The AES from $27.50 to $29.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.93.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

