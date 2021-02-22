Aperio Group LLC Sells 16,314 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Aperio Group LLC cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,469 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of KB Home worth $9,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.47.

KBH opened at $42.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 233,756 shares of company stock worth $10,221,364. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.