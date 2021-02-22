Aperio Group LLC Trims Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.07% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $10,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 12.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 8,575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.20.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $146.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.54. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.