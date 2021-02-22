Aperture Investors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Aperture Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 459,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,527 shares during the quarter. Envista makes up about 2.6% of Aperture Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.29% of Envista worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 596.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

In other news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $38.52. 15,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,754,033. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.69 and a beta of 2.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The company had revenue of $732.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

