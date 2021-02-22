Aperture Investors LLC Has $16.27 Million Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Aperture Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,140 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,522 shares during the quarter. Everbridge comprises approximately 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.31% of Everbridge worth $16,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 235.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,287,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after acquiring an additional 19,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Everbridge by 110.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Elliot J. Mark sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total value of $140,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $113,949.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,133.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,999 shares of company stock worth $2,389,266. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.93. 25,815 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,239. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.01 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -67.32 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

