Aperture Investors LLC Purchases 29,128 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aperture Investors LLC boosted its stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29,128 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global makes up about 2.8% of Aperture Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned 0.34% of Ashland Global worth $16,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Ashland Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,153,524.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ASH traded down $0.67 on Monday, reaching $86.54. The company had a trading volume of 6,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,873. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day moving average is $77.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $89.62.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.18 million. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

