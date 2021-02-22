apM Coin Price Tops $0.0335 on Top Exchanges (APM)

apM Coin (CURRENCY:APM) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, apM Coin has traded 79.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. apM Coin has a total market cap of $12.14 million and $1.06 million worth of apM Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One apM Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00057812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 60.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $413.38 or 0.00756699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00040229 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00024022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00062389 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.34 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,427.79 or 0.04444146 BTC.

apM Coin Profile

apM Coin (CRYPTO:APM) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2019. apM Coin’s total supply is 1,812,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 361,875,000 coins. The official message board for apM Coin is medium.com/apmcoin . apM Coin’s official Twitter account is @apmcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for apM Coin is apm-coin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “apM Coin project is planning to build a blockchain-applied customer reward platform as the project recognizes benefits that technology can bring to the market: thousands of B2B business transactions occur at the same time; as the majority of customers are global buyers from China, Taiwan, and South East Asia in particular, the market has a strong possibility to cooperate with other industry including lodging, transportation, logistics service providers; the market is growing with the 6 rises of K-culture. Through this platform, the project aims to efficiently collect dispersed customer data of the Dongdaemun fashion market; provide quick and effective customer services that meet the needs of users; and develop an efficient and secure digital payment system by developing customer rewards as a payment method optimized for the wholesale fashion market. “

apM Coin Coin Trading

