Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 0.7% of PAX Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 301.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,313,487 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,679,765,000 after purchasing an additional 49,792,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

