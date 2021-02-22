Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,118 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Apple by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,436 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $1,503,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $10,778,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $8,055,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1,064.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 43,935 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $129.87 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

