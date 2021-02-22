Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Apple by 382.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,830 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 291.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 220,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 163,943 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in Apple by 332.4% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Apple by 181.4% in the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65,335 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Cascend Securities boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.61.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

