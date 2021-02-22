Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,790 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.0% of Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Apple by 346.3% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,246,000 after acquiring an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 382.9% during the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 34,830 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 291.5% during the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 220,189 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,500,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares during the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 332.4% during the third quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 181.4% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 101,354 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,738,000 after buying an additional 65,335 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $122.30. The company has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.