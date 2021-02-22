Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Shilanski & Associates Inc.

Shilanski & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,527 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,364 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.0% of Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Shilanski & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

