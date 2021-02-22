Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Trading Down 12.4%

Shares of Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) fell 12.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.76. 620,498 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,281,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $72.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $78,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the third quarter worth $84,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.