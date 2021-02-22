Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 127.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,814 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 28,449 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 47,092 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $117.08. The company had a trading volume of 198,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,024,538. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $107.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

