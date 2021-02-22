Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.51 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Applied Materials in a report released on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $96.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $99.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $119.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.38. Applied Materials has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $124.50.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 23,216 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.