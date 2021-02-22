Applied UV, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on March 1st (NASDAQ:AUVI)

Applied UV’s (NASDAQ:AUVI) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, March 1st. Applied UV had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 31st. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Applied UV’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Applied UV in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied UV stock opened at $10.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Applied UV has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $35.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Applied UV in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied UV Company Profile

Applied UV, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, assembly, and distribution of automated disinfecting mirror systems for use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The company also manufactures and supplies custom designed decorative framed mirrors, framed arts, and bathroom vanities primarily to the hospitality market.

