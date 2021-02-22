APR Coin Price Tops $0.0010 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 22nd. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $13,357.19 and $44.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APR Coin has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00084768 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000196 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00012484 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.91 or 0.00245767 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00013513 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

APR Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,485,318 coins. The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

