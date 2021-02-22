ARAW (ARAW) Trading 90.2% Lower Over Last Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded down 91.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One ARAW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. ARAW has a market capitalization of $35,265.78 and approximately $102.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ARAW has traded 90.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.15 or 0.00058134 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.94 or 0.00735296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.89 or 0.00040855 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026422 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00006145 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.88 or 0.00061377 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00038379 BTC.

About ARAW

ARAW is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 coins. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io . ARAW’s official message board is medium.com/@TheARAWToken . The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Araw is a decentralized e-commerce payment ecosystem that aims to ease and improve the access of the regular people to the blockchain technology. The Araw ecosystem has a Unified Reward System focused on rewards towards the customers to create effortless access to the digital currency. As other payment services, Araw will have a payment card which permits the customers to earn ARAW with all the purchases done and use ARAW to pay as well. Furthermore, the Araw Mobile Wallet allows the users to buy/sell ARAW tokens and also acts as an Exchange due to an instant trade of ARAW tokens to other cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC). The ARAW token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a medium of exchange within the Araw network. “

Buying and Selling ARAW

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the exchanges listed above.

