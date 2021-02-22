Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

Arbor Realty Trust has raised its dividend by 70.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

NYSE:ABR traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.36. 2,146,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 18.39, a quick ratio of 18.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $16.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.46. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 28.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABR. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arbor Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

