ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MT has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE MT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,780. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ArcelorMittal by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 4.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

