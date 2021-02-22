Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,441 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $8,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 171.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,146 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 340,332 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at $1,816,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 102.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 64,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,832 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.70.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $35.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.20.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

