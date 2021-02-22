Archer DAO Governance Token Price Hits $2.20 on Exchanges (ARCH)

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can currently be bought for about $2.20 or 0.00004183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a market capitalization of $15.66 million and $1.83 million worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00048105 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 85.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Archer DAO Governance Token

ARCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,110,475 tokens. Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io

