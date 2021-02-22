Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.53

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.52, with a volume of 14105 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AROC. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -54.84 and a beta of 2.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the third quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Archrock in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Archrock by 84.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

