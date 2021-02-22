Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($3.22) Per Share

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, February 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($3.22) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.34). B. Riley has a “Sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.64) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($5.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $66.98 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.46. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $129.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 75,381 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,280,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 661,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

