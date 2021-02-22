Ardor (ARDR) Price Hits $0.17

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Ardor has a total market cap of $173.45 million and approximately $23.90 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.16 or 0.00234697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006626 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.63 or 0.02757174 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004851 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00039878 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

