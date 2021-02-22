Arepacoin Price Down 8.4% This Week (AREPA)

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Arepacoin has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $38,064.40 and $42.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 40.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 136.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,140,208 coins. Arepacoin’s official message board is arepacoinve.info/# . The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info . Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arepacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

