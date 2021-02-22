argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $293.67.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on argenx from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on argenx from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get argenx alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in argenx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,708,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,331,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,671,000 after buying an additional 454,976 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in argenx by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 372,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,519,000 after buying an additional 76,654 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in argenx by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 302,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,996,000 after buying an additional 59,657 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in argenx by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,824,000 after buying an additional 52,904 shares during the period. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARGX stock opened at $370.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.00. argenx has a twelve month low of $103.75 and a twelve month high of $382.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.05.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.