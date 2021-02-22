argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.18% of argenx worth $24,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARGX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of argenx by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,714,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,542 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 670.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARGX stock opened at $370.21 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.05. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $103.75 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of -78.27 and a beta of 1.00.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of argenx from $317.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of argenx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.67.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

