Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) Shares Gap Up to $282.00

Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) (LON:ARB) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 282 ($3.68), but opened at GBX 305 ($3.98). Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) shares last traded at GBX 260 ($3.40), with a volume of 15,538,548 shares.

The company has a market cap of £825.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -725.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 32.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Get Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Peter Wall sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60).

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain plc (ARB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.