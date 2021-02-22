Arion Price Reaches $0.0090 on Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 31.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Arion has a total market capitalization of $122,311.71 and approximately $352.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arion has traded 35.4% higher against the US dollar. One Arion token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $255.67 or 0.00482655 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.30 or 0.00068525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.27 or 0.00085459 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00057337 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.42 or 0.00489748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00071651 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,588,942 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Buying and Selling Arion

Arion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

