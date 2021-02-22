Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 6%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $291.49 and last traded at $292.16. Approximately 1,398,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 631,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.95.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.
In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock worth $77,723,894. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.
Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
