Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Trading Down 6%

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price was down 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $291.49 and last traded at $292.16. Approximately 1,398,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 631,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at $310.95.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $26,588.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.06, for a total transaction of $440,737.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,026.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,349 shares of company stock worth $77,723,894. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

