Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $184.15 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 22nd. Ark has a market cap of $184.15 million and $143.50 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ark has traded 84.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00002702 BTC on exchanges.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,517,050 coins and its circulating supply is 127,396,153 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

