ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Stock Position Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,497 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned about 0.11% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $23,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $152.61 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.49. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

