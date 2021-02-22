Arqma (ARQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $393.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $83,740.90 and $393.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52,952.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,733.81 or 0.03274288 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $201.00 or 0.00379582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.49 or 0.01143456 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $217.56 or 0.00410853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.03 or 0.00389092 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.54 or 0.00269191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00025292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,378,001 coins and its circulating supply is 8,333,458 coins. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

