Arweave Tops One Day Trading Volume of $12.45 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Arweave has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $215.19 million and approximately $12.45 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.44 or 0.00012384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.39 or 0.00056483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.85 or 0.00718472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.00 or 0.00038444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00027046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006151 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.86 or 0.00061230 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,267.31 or 0.04357302 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars.

