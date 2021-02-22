AS Roma Fan Token Price Tops $6.80 (ASR)

AS Roma Fan Token (CURRENCY:ASR) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token token can now be bought for approximately $6.80 or 0.00013206 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.30 million and $3.07 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.26 or 0.00476202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00068302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00086419 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00057245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.93 or 0.00489162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00071913 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026395 BTC.

About AS Roma Fan Token

AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,220,010 tokens. The official message board for AS Roma Fan Token is medium.com/socios . AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma

