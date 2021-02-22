ASOS (LON:ASC) PT Set at GBX 5,750 by Barclays

ASOS (LON:ASC) has been assigned a GBX 5,750 ($75.12) target price by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,100 ($79.70) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) target price on ASOS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ASOS to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

ASC traded up GBX 22.20 ($0.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 5,794.20 ($75.70). 188,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 358,871. The stock has a market cap of £5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 975.20 ($12.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,840 ($76.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 4,994.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,798.57.

In other ASOS news, insider Luke Jensen acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

