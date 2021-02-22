ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of ASOMY stock traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.52. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.40 and a 200 day moving average of $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $80.55.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

