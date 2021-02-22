ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ASOMY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASOS from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 3.70. ASOS has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $80.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

