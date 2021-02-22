Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Position Raised by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 450,255 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.29% of Associated Banc worth $7,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.6% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 29,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Associated Banc in the third quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ASB opened at $19.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc-Corp has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc-Corp will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $227,054. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Banc from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated Banc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

