Astec Industries (ASTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect Astec Industries to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 111.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.40. Astec Industries has a 1 year low of $25.17 and a 1 year high of $68.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASTE. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $47.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Astec Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

